Callan Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $422.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $423.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

