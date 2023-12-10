Callan Family Office LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.64 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

