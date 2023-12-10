Callan Family Office LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Callan Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $392.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.40 and its 200-day moving average is $368.83. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $394.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.