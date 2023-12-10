Callan Family Office LLC Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Callan Family Office LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.68 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.19 and a 200-day moving average of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

