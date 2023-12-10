Callan Family Office LLC Sells 8,248 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $245.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

