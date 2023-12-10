JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

JPM opened at $158.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

