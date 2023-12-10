Callan Family Office LLC Sells 2,176 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Callan Family Office LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 90.4% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,206.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 152,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 140,690 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,880.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 659,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,585,000 after acquiring an additional 626,460 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $100.35 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $520.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

