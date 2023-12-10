QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0011

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, QUASA has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $135,538.97 and $1,524.05 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00018005 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,845.59 or 1.00020981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010410 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008653 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003480 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00115129 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,345.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.