Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0282 on Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $282.00 million and approximately $26.68 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00018005 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,845.59 or 1.00020981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010410 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008653 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02902946 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $28,024,909.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.