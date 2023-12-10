KOK Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $8.16 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $934,296.64 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01635605 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $893,601.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

