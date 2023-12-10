7Pixels Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 0% higher against the dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $3.44 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 0.1282194 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

