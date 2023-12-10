Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $1,278,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 165.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $318,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,024.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of COKE opened at $806.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $470.00 and a 12-month high of $821.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.60.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $16.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

