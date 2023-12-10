22,380 Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Bought by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth $87,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 87,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 88,922 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.91%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

