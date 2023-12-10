Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,353,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 320,216 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.05% of Walmart worth $212,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 4,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,534 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after acquiring an additional 110,078 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4,392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 151,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 148,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

