Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 673,591 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.63% of Newmont worth $212,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

