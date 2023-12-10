Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 394,511 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,388,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394,511 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $192,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

