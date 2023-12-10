Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 323,169 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,169 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.67% of Ameren worth $143,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $92.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

