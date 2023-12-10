Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 101,032 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,032 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $150,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $127.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $251.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average is $143.03.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.28.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

