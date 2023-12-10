Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 337,437 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.18% of CVS Health worth $157,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS opened at $75.10 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

