Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 509,502 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,601,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,502 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $171,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $392,142,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

