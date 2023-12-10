Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,032,577 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,428 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.43% of Cheniere Energy worth $157,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LNG opened at $176.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

