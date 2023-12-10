Invenomic Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of QuidelOrtho worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 25,343.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,152,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $44,749,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 12.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,434,000 after acquiring an additional 353,562 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 122.0% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 619,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 340,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2,247.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 331,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 317,229 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.49 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

