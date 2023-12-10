Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 173,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 14.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.85 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. StockNews.com lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.61.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

