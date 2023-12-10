Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 56,535 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of Cass Information Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CASS. Boston Partners grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 87,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 200,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 252,502 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $41.86 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.08 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Cass Information Systems news, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,000 shares of Cass Information Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,563. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

See Also

