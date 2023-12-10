Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,343 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 1.39% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBB opened at $15.55 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $217.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.61 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

