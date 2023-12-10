Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 5,296 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Amplitude worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Battery Management CORP. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,587,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,480 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Amplitude by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amplitude by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,531 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMPL stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

