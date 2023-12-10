Cynosure Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,908 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,080,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 525.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $98.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.94. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TROW

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,040 shares of company stock worth $5,367,895. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.