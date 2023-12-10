Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases 293,470 Shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,470 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Lexaria Bioscience worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Lexaria Bioscience stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. The company develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

