Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,804,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,225,000 after buying an additional 76,656 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 200,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

ZD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

Shares of ZD opened at $63.25 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

