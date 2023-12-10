Cynosure Management LLC Invests $740,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,173,000 after purchasing an additional 937,448 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,700,000 after purchasing an additional 872,477 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $70,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.