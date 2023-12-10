Invenomic Capital Management LP Trims Stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,128 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in FONAR were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in FONAR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 633,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FONAR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in FONAR by 1.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 307,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FONAR by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FONAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONR opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39. FONAR Co. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.09.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FONAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

