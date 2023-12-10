Invenomic Capital Management LP Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 78.8% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 148.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Genesco by 16.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 101.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $30.49 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $382.95 million, a P/E ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.60 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

