PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 67,873 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.75% of PHX Minerals worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 129.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

PHX stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.59. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHX has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PHX Minerals from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

