Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stake Lessened by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,266 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 62,709 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 242.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 671,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Asure Software stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.33 million, a PE ratio of -25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

