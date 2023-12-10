5,000 Shares in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Purchased by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $21.98 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $300.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

