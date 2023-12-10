Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,649 Shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ImmuCell were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICCC. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 49.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 20.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 100,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmuCell Stock Performance

ImmuCell stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.58. ImmuCell Co. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.84.

ImmuCell Profile

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

