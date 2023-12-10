Perritt Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $604,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 2,481.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $135.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

