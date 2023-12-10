Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,436 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after buying an additional 940,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after buying an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,557,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $69.22. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

