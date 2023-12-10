Perritt Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of NetSol Technologies worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK opened at $2.11 on Friday. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NetSol Technologies Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

