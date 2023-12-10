Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,350 Shares of Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Data Storage were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Storage during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Data Storage by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Data Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

NASDAQ DTST opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.58. Data Storage Co. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

