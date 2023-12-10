Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,931 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.62% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $45,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,016 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.