Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Biomerica worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Biomerica by 69.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 974,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Biomerica in the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter worth $808,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biomerica by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica Stock Up 4.7 %

Biomerica stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. Biomerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.93.

About Biomerica

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 69.43% and a negative net margin of 114.52%.

(Free Report)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

