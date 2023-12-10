Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 13,710 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

Visa stock opened at $255.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.65. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

