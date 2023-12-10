WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Trading Down 1.5%

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.49. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The company has a market cap of $10.67 million, a PE ratio of 304.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 93.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 45.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund

The WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (PLAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Growth Leaders index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted portfolio of global large- and mid-cap companies selected by compounded annual revenue growth. PLAT was launched on May 22, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

