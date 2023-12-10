Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.91 and last traded at $80.91. 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$202.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.29.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

