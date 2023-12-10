Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 1,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Banco de Sabadell Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.
Further Reading
