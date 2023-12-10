Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Shares Up 1%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 44,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 101,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$127.72 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 35.69 and a current ratio of 38.52.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The companys flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 47 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

