Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Trading 1% Higher

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.80 ($0.39). 123,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 211,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.39).

Wentworth Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £55.50 million, a P/E ratio of -513.33 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.30. The company has a current ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. The company owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. Wentworth Resources plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

