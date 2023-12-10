Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 2,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 75,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

