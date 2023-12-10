BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$19.00 and last traded at C$18.97. 53,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 69,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.85.

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.18.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.